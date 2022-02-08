Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

WKPPF stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

