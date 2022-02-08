Brokerages Set Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) PT at $27,525.00

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27,525.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTDOY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.54. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

