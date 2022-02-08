Brokerages Set Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $42.83

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRCT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,678,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

