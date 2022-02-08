$0.49 EPS Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. Upstart posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock worth $341,907,594 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth $81,164,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.05.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.