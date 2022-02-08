Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €275.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €275.00 ($316.09) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €240.00 ($275.86) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($298.85) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($270.11) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($229.89) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($309.20) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €245.54 ($282.23).

Allianz stock opened at €225.75 ($259.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €213.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €204.28. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($237.70).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

