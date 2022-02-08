onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ON. KeyCorp raised their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on onsemi from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on onsemi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on onsemi from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in onsemi by 100.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in onsemi by 253.7% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

