PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE PFL opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
