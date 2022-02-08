PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE PFL opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

