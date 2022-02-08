Summit State Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.
Summit State Bank stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.
Summit State Bank Company Profile
