Summit State Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

Summit State Bank stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Summit State Bank has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.