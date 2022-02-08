Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Investors Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Investors Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,607. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.