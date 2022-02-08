Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.900-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.54 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.44 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.08.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.24. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $196.36 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

