Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $3,256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

