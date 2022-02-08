PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.31 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

