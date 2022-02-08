Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $566,000 Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.80.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.87. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.46 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.