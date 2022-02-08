Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 343 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.25.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.86.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

