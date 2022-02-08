Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $319,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 49.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

