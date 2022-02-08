Ossiam Has $547,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.