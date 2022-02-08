Evoke Wealth LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

FRC stock opened at $175.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.18 and a 200-day moving average of $201.49. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.