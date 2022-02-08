Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 462 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95.

