Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 26,397 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roblox were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Roblox by 65.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 46.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Roblox by 76.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 511,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,988,000 after purchasing an additional 220,923 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

