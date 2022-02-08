FourThought Financial LLC Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $698.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $777.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $801.97. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.33.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

