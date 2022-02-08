Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.