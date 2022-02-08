Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Position Boosted by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 44.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.06% of Docebo worth $149,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,272,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Docebo by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after buying an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,863,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 99,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

