Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,348,645 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,348,645 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $139,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.