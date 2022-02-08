AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. AGCO posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.89. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

