HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €90.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.46 ($103.97).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.17) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($88.51) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($131.03) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($126.44) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($121.84) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock opened at €57.34 ($65.91) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €53.15 ($61.09) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($112.07). The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.