Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Target Price at C$48.60

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBL. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

TSE:KBL opened at C$35.08 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$374.55 million and a PE ratio of 39.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.58.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

