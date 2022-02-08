ICHI (ICHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $576,200.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $16.76 or 0.00038641 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $70.34 million and $576,200.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.20 or 0.07045684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.23 or 1.00307295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,196,486 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

