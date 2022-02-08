Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $52.55 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Offshift has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.86 or 0.00025032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,492.20 or 1.00265721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002636 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.42 or 0.00429768 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

