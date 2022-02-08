DAOventures (DVD) One Day Volume Hits $7,904.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $380,180.08 and $7,904.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004779 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.