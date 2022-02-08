stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.20 or 0.07045684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,510.23 or 1.00307295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055339 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.