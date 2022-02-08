WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.290-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

