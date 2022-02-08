Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

Shares of WEX opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

