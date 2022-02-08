The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Cut by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 79.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,656 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $259.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.41.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

