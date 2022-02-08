Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 41,998 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 198,760 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,737,000 after buying an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

UNFI stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

