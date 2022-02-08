Caas Capital Management LP Invests $850,000 in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

