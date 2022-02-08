Brokerages Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. NOW reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOW.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.