Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.