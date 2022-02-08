Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a PE ratio of 89.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,760,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.