The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.89.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
