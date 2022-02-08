The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BATRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.