Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $109.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

