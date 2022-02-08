Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to report earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($2.05). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $66.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $109.72.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

