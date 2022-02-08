Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 802,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $121,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,233 shares of company stock worth $19,623,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

