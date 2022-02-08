Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,988 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $90,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $234,743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

