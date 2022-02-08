Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,869,157 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,299,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,869,157 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $98,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

