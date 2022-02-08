Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 22nd

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).
