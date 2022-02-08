Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 22nd

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.4%.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

