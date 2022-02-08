Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by 550.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of MSVB stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

