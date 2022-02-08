Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (MSVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by 550.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of MSVB stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $46.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.27.
About Mid-Southern Bancorp
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB)
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.