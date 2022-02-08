Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Standex International has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standex International to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $85.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $2,156,905. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

