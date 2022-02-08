Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on February 25th

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by 46.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

