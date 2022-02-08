International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($3.03) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 207 ($2.80).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 164.42 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The firm has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.45.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.