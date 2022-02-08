LGL Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

